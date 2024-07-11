Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Trading Up 3.2%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 14,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 57,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

