iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.43 and last traded at $46.43. Approximately 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.12.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.94.
About iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF
The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.