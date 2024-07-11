SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP) Trading Down 2.6%

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.24. 483,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 211,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
SU Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42.
About SU Group
SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.
