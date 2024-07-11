Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.10. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 33,643 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $69.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,004 shares of company stock valued at $135,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile



Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Stories

