Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.80 and last traded at $48.80. 38,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 8,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $29.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned approximately 14.95% of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

