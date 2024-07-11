Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA) Trading Up 5.5%

Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 4,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Alta Global Group Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52.

