Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.91. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rubicon Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
