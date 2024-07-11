Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.11

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.11 and traded as high as $20.01. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 83,291 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $594.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.