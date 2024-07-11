Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 14%

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.36. 822,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 556,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Serve Robotics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53.
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
