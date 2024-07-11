First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.28

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.28 and traded as high as $37.32. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 35,206 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $684.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

