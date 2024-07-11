DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) Trading Up 2.7%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 9,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

DigiAsia Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50.

About DigiAsia

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

