Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Trading Down 1.8%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.29. 35,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 112,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.32.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.
