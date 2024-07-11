Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.38

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $7.13. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 130,468 shares.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 985.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 687,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 623,778 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 77,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 431,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1,582.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 381,999 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

