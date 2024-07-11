Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.38

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $7.13. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 130,468 shares.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
