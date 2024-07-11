ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.08. Approximately 3,297 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.