ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.08. Approximately 3,297 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.
About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF
The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.
