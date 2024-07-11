Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 9.49 and last traded at 9.60. 77,782 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 769% from the average session volume of 8,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.69.
Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 9.75 and a 200-day moving average of 9.53.
