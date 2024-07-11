Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.02

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $9.86. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 726,873 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.00%. Analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.4713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the period.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

