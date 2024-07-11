NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) Trading 0.8% Higher

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.19. 15,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 23,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NeueHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.78.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. NeueHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 89.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeueHealth, Inc. will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

