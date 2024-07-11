Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.75. 4,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 24,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

