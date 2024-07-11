Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evelo Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) by 129.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Evelo Biosciences worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

