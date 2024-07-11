Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $23,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

