Toro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Toro by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.0% in the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Toro by 14.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Toro by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

View Our Latest Report on Toro

Toro Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. Toro has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.