Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Get NOV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. NOV has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.