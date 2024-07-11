Investors Buy High Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $246.18 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $214.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.76.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $8,274,689. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwind Capital boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6,121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,931 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 26.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

