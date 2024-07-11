Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Trading Up 0.6 %

AEE opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ameren by 52.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

View Our Latest Report on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.