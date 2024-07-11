Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,110 put options on the company. This is an increase of 523% compared to the average daily volume of 1,142 put options.
Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
