Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,110 put options on the company. This is an increase of 523% compared to the average daily volume of 1,142 put options.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

