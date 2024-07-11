American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $95.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.62. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

