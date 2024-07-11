Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Shares Up 3.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 121,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 91,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
