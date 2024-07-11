Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Shares Up 0.4%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $66.47. 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,950,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

