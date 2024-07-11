Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 15th

Shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CLDI – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Calidi Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $13.79.
Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calidi Biotherapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDI. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.
About Calidi Biotherapeutics
Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer with a novel stem cell-based therapy. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc, formerly known as First Light Acquisition Group, is based in SAN DIEGO.
