iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. 5,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 3,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIG. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,256,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.