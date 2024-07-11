StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Trading 0.4% Higher

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.61. Approximately 117,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 236,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.59.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -230.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.01.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$71.39 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.16%. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

