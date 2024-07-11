FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.74 and last traded at $32.21. 13,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 7,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

FitLife Brands Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $148.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.01.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands Company Profile

In other news, insider Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 6,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $211,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

