SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Trading 2.2% Higher

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 1,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.
SoftBank Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.
Shares of SoftBank are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.
About SoftBank
SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.
