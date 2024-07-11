Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.20. 36,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 7,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
