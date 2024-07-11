KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) Shares Up 14.1%

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.35. 528,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,193,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

KWESST Micro Systems Trading Up 14.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Get KWESST Micro Systems alerts:

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 967.70% and a negative return on equity of 520.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that KWESST Micro Systems Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.