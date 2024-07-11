Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 11.97 and last traded at 12.34. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.60.

Seven & i Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 21.76.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

