iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 5,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (IBIJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2033. The fund will terminate in October 2033 IBIJ was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.