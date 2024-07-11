Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.38 and last traded at $81.00. 656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75.
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services business in Germany, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.
