Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $194.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.56 and its 200 day moving average is $171.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

