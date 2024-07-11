Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price to $3.25

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 9.8% during the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 23.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $8,923,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

