UBS Group Trims Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Target Price to $160.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $172.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Get Westlake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

Westlake Stock Up 0.9 %

WLK stock opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 12 month low of $112.77 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Westlake by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Westlake by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Westlake by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westlake by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.