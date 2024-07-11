Barclays Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $165.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.07.

VLO opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $112.58 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

