Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Maggie Brereton Acquires 1,565 Shares

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Maggie Brereton bought 1,565 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,278 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £20,000.70 ($25,618.93).

AVON opened at GBX 1,308 ($16.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £392.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,041.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,300 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,104.82. Avon Protection plc has a twelve month low of GBX 582 ($7.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,408 ($18.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,348.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

