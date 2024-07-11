Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Maggie Brereton Acquires 1,565 Shares

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Maggie Brereton bought 1,565 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,278 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £20,000.70 ($25,618.93).
Avon Protection Price Performance
AVON opened at GBX 1,308 ($16.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £392.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,041.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,300 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,104.82. Avon Protection plc has a twelve month low of GBX 582 ($7.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,408 ($18.04).
Avon Protection Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,348.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVON
Avon Protection Company Profile
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avon Protection
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.