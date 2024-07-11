Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $66.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutrien traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $47.98, with a volume of 1961453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.
The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
