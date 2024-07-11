HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 166.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

