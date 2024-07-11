Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.29 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

