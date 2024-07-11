Analysts Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price at $14.92

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $14.36 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.