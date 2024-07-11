Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target at $15.58

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TVTX opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $725.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after buying an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,711,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

