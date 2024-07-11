Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $21.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.