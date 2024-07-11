Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives $246.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUOL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $188.10 on Monday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 193.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.